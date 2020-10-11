SHAMELESS! Ghislaine Maxwell last publicly appeared at Charity for Sex Trafficking Victims

BRAZEN Ghislaine Maxwell’s last public appearance before her arrest was to support a charity for human sex trafficking victims.

A ‘shameless’ photo of the British socialite – who strenuously denies procuring girls for paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s child sex trafficking ring – has appeared showing her at a London’s Cash and Rocket rally in June 2019. Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire after the event on July 2 this year and federally charged with enticement of minors and sex trafficking of children in connection with her decades-long association with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

It is understood that she even used the event to drop in at Buckingham Palace and meet close pal Prince Andrew. The rally, for a group of “the world’s most successful women”, partnered her with Annette Mason, the wife of Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason in a four-day drive to Monaco.

It raised money for three charities including child poverty group Sumbandila, the Dream For Future Africa Foundation and the Helen Bamber Foundation. The Helen Bamber Foundation, founded by the late human rights activist with the same name, says on its website that it works with people subjected to “human trafficking”.

It also adds that the survivors it helps include those who have faced “forced labour, sexual exploitation, gender-based and ‘honour-based’ violence”.

