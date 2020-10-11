Scandal-Hit Prince Andrew Postcards Removed from Sale at Balmoral Gift shop

The Queen has stopped selling Prince Andrew postcards’ following the Epstein scandal.

Gift shop staff at Balmoral told visitors this week that pictures of the scandal-hit duke have been taken off the shelves. It comes after Prince Andrew has been heavily criticised for his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

He was told to stop royal duties last year following the backlash caused by the relationship. The Duke of York has always denied any wrongdoing. But tourists are now saying postcards of him are not available anymore following the Epstein scandal.

It comes as Prince Andrew is being “airbrushed” out of events to mark Prince Philip’s 100th birthday celebrations, according to sources. The Duke of York will not be invited to major celebrations to mark the occasion and organisers have reportedly been told to avoid pictures of him in a photo exhibition.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: “There is a warning from up high to play down Andrew. He will be included as little as possible. It’s not whitewashing history because you can’t leave him out entirely. But it will not make a big deal of his relationship with the Duke of Edinburgh over the years. This is obviously proving difficult because he is his son and it’s playing down his role in the family.”

