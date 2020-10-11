Many paramedics in the NHS have been left heart-broken and traumatised because of all of the non-COVID deaths. Paramedics seek help for mental health. The trauma has left workers feeling uneasy and the circumstances are now becoming unbearable.

The patients during this pandemic who have non-COVID related diseases have passed away because they have been scare mongered into not going to hospital. They feared catching the virus as they were of high risk and also did not want to put more work onto the NHS workers. The last thing people should do is delay their treatments out of fear.

-- Advertisement --



Not only does it affect the patient but also the workers as they have experienced too much death during this virus. Many workers will experience major PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) because of the trauma they have been through and working under such extreme pressure.

Some ambulances were being called in the UK but not getting to the patient in time, so they passed away. They then will believe it is their fault, which it is not! Workers have been given the help and resources to deal with their mental health, but more workers are wanting the help due to their struggles.

Thank you for reading this article, “Paramedics seek help for mental health “. For more up-to-date news, visit the Euro Weekly News website.