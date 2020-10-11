An over-the-limit driver leaves two police officers injured after fleeing from the scene of his apprehension in Alicante.

AFTER a driver failed to pass a breathalyser test he managed to flee the scene injuring two police officers in the process.

A 24-year-old man driving a car with Belgian plates was pulled over by the officers at 3am in Plaza de España after they suspected him of driving under the influence of alcohol, or narcotics.

He managed to escape thanks to modern technology after he pressed the start engine button despite police officers confiscating his keys and placing them on top of the car.

In the process of his escape, the man rammed one of the officers, who had to jump to avoid being run over and a chase began.

The over-the-limit driver was pursued through several streets of the city, where he drove recklessly and endangered the lives of Alicante residents.

Thankfully, the Alicante officers were able to arrest the reckless driver, after finding the vehicle on Obispo Victoria Oliver street and then the driver in Huerta street, although he did leave another officer injured during his escape.

