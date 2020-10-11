Noel Gallaghers daughter is fed up with prejudice

ANAIS Gallagher insists she’s not the out-of-control wild child people assume she is, and Noel Gallagher’s daughter is fed up with the prejudice, she blames her parents’ partying for being unable to even rent an apartment.

The 20-year-old’s mum and dad Meg Mathews and Noel Gallagher were famed for their wild extravagant lifestyle back in the 90s.

But their fed-up daughter says she doesn’t even drink, and it’s all down to them.

Noel Gallagher’s daughter Anais claims she is constantly judged by her parents’ past antics as people believe that she is exactly the same.

Their crazy ways have caused her so much hassle that she has taken her life in a totally different direction.

Model Anais is fed up with being judged saying, “‘I’ve not got apartments that I’ve tried to rent because of it.

“The landlords are thinking I’m going to have mad ones every night.

“My ex-boyfriend’s family were like ‘does she drink a lot? Does she do drugs?’

“I don’t drink. Having parents who’ve been a bit crazy made me go the opposite way.”

Anais’ mum Meg, 54, was well known as one of the 90’s biggest party girls.

Earlier this year Meg revealed she would regularly blow thousands a night on drugs and alcohol when she was married to the rocker.