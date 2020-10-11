‘No Feria’ fiestas for Huercal-Overa

HUERCAL-OVERA is taking no chances during the town’s “No Feria.”

Originally a 19th century livestock fair but now a fiesta, the Feria should start on October 15, and continue until the following Tuesday.

Instead, like fiestas throughout Spain, the coronavirus pandemic has put the Feria on hold.

Above all, Huercal’s authorities are keen to prevent the crowded gatherings that could allow the virus to spread.

Shortly before the Feria’s scheduled start, the town hall called a meeting of the Municipal Emergencies Advisory Committee, presided by the local mayor, Domingo Fernandez.

“Owing to the health situation there can be no celebrating,” Fernandez said.

“The Policia Local and Guardia Civil will be keeping a close watch on social distancing and mask-wearing and making sure that bar and restaurant opening hours are complied with.”

“Huercal residents have acted responsibly throughout this crisis and we are sure that they will do so during the fiesta days,” Fernandez said.

He realised that the town’s young people had been looking forward to the Feria, he said, but asked them not to organise “botellon” drinking sessions, warning that they faced €100 if they ignored health and safety rules.