Mexico Pays WHO $160M for Access to Vaccines

The Mexican government has paid the World Health Organization €135m ($160m) to secure access to COVID-19 vaccines for a fifth of its population through the agency’s COVAX plan.

Race to secure vaccine supplies

The global health agency’s COVAX Facility is a multilateral initiative running trials on several potential vaccines. This latest payment will allow Mexico to acquire enough doses of a vaccine to immunize up to a fifth of the country’s population, which is at the moment around 125 million people.

According to the health ministry, Mexico has confirmed nearly 810,000 cases of the highly-contagious respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, along with more than 83,000 recorded deaths, though both likely represent only a fraction of the true number of infections and fatalities due to little testing.

Mexico’s Health Ministry on Saturday reported 4,577 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 135 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 814,328 cases and 83,642 deaths. The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

