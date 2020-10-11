MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry have revealed they loved lockdown and felt ‘fortunate’ to have witnessed their son Archie’s first steps during the Covid-19 crisis as they joined activist Malala Yousafzai for a virtual meeting.

The Duke, and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently living in Los Angeles, appeared in a video with the activist, 23, this afternoon, Sunday, October 11, to celebrate International Girls day.

The royals discussed the importance of a girl’s right to a fair education.

Meghan spoke joyfully of how they had been having ‘a lot of good family time’ during the pandemic, with Prince Harry saying, ‘We were both there for Archie’s first steps, his first run, his first fall, everything.’

Meghan added, ‘It’s just fantastic and in so many ways we are fortunate to have this time to watch him grow. In the absence of COVID, we would be traveling and working more externally and we’d have missed a lot of those moments.’

The Duchess also added that the couple were raising their eighteen-month-old son Archie ‘in a way where everything about his nourishment is about educational substance and how you can learn and how you can grow.’

Earlier this year, Malala graduated from Oxford University having survived being shot in the head by a Taliban gunman at the age of 15 after campaigning for girls to be educated in her native Pakistan.

Speaking on the video call, Meghan thanked Malala for speaking with them, adding, ‘Just thank you so much for having us on such an important day. For girls all over the world, when young girls have access to education, everyone wins and succeeds. It opens the door for societal success.’