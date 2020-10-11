LEWIS HAMILTON was left stunned as he was handed one of Michael Schumacher’s race helmets after equalling his 91-race win record.



Lewis Hamilton was left stunned today as Michael Schumacher’s son presented him with one of his father’s crash helmets after the British race ace equalled the German F1 legend’s record 91 Grand Prix wins.

-- Advertisement --



Fourteen years and 10 days after Schumacher won his last, Hamilton drew level with the titan of motor-sport with victory in the Mercedes car at the Eifel Grand Prix at the Nurburgring. Mick Schumacher, 21, who is leading the F2 championship and tipped for F1 greatness, presented Hamilton with one of his father’s crash helmets from his time with Mercedes in his final season.

Hamilton replaced Schumacher at the team in 2013, he shook hands and embraced his son, Mick, describing how humbled he was to have matched his racing idol. Sadly, as the world knows, Michael, 51, is confined to a private life of convalescence after the skiing accident that robbed him of his vitality nearly seven years ago.

Hamilton said after the race, quote: “I don’t even know what to say, When you grow up watching someone and you genuinely idolise them, in terms of the quality of the driver they are. Seeing his dominance for so long I didn’t think I’d be anywhere near Michael in terms of records so it’s an incredible honour. It’s going to take time to get used to it.”