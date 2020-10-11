Kanye West comes under fire as fans accuse the rapper of breaking quarantine rules

Tara Rippin
Kanye West Arizona
UNDER FIRE: Followers question why he hasn't self-isolated after landing in the UK.CREDIT: Twitter

Kanye West comes under fire as fans accuse the rapper of breaking quarantine rules after flying from LA to London for a fashion show.

THE billionaire rapper sparked social media comments like “Why can celebrities fly where they want?” when he was snapped in Los Angeles earlier this week, before landing in London on Friday, October 9.

Travellers arriving in the UK from America must quarantine for two weeks as part of the Covid-19 rules and restrictions, but Kanye, 43, was pictured strollling around the capital with his daughter North.

Followers took to social media to question why the superstar isn’t self-isolating.

One fan asked: “Where and when is he self-isolating — money doesn’t differentiate coronavirus.”


Another follower wrote: “Shouldn’t let him into the UK. We’re not allowed to enter the US.”

While a third questioned: “Why can celebrities fly where they want? I don’t understand. I’m confused. I can’t go to the US must stay indoors for two weeks.”


The rapper – who has made headlines in recent months with his controversial social media posts – attended the London fashion show, though it’s unclear whether it was for work purposes.

Despite the USA having the highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths, there is no air corridor in place between it and the UK.

