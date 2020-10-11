“If the virus doesn’t kill us, sadness will,” say Spanish seniors, who make up 20% of the population of Spain.

While we’ve all undoubtedly struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, isolation, fear of going out and struggles with technology have left many Spanish seniors feeling ‘traumatized and bitter’.

-- Advertisement --



There are 9 million Spaniards over the age of 65, with more than two million living alone. The virus, and the measures implemented to stop its spread, has utterly changed the lives of many.

Speaking to El Pais, Ena Velasco, 70, revealed that she is often too afraid to venture from her home and that she misses the interaction she once had with others in her neighbourhood of La Ventilla in Madrid. Ena feels that technology just cannot make up for her need “to touch, to feel, to see the teacher, our grandchildren, the doctor.”

Describing the profound effect that the pandemic has had on her life, Ena went on to say “Up to now, I felt young, but not anymore. If the virus doesn’t kill us, sadness will.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article ““If the virus doesn’t kill us, sadness will,” say Spanish seniors, who make up 20% of the population of Spain.”. For more news from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!