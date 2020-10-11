Garrucha red prawns to the fore

GARRUCHA’S famed red prawns are starring in the Tierra de Sabores cookery show, today Sunday October 11.

The Canal Sur 50-minute afternoon programme that will be shown at 3.30pm also showcases the town’s most emblematic beauty spots but features the locally-caught delicacy that is prized throughout Spain.

Filmed during the summer and presented by the young Sevilla-based chef Bosco Benitez, Tierra de Sabores is a new programme that uncovers the secrets of Andalucia’s cuisine while visiting its markets, ports and countryside.