Gambling granny shoots husband

ON March 23, 2018, a man was found dead in the home he shared with his wife in Minnesota. David Riess, 54 was the victim of his wife the ‘Gambling Granny’ Lois.

David had been shot with a 22-caliber gun and his body was hidden in the bathroom, but there was no sign of his wife Lois.

Police discovered that Lois had forged cheques from David’s account putting $11,000 into her own name, to fund her gambling addiction and plug her spiraling debts.

When police discovered David’s body, Lois was in Florida, and on April 4, Lois befriended Pamela Hutchinson, and they were seen sharing drinks together. The two women were strikingly similar, with light blonde hair, and curvy figures.

Four days later, Pamela’s body was found in the bathroom under a blanket.

Lois used Pamela’s credit card to pay for a hotel room, then taking on the identity of the innocent lookalike used her stolen ID to withdraw $5,000 from Pamela’s account.

Finally, April 19, the gambling granny was arrested and charged with the murder of her husband David and the murder of Pamela.

Lois pleaded not guilty to killing Pamela, in December 2019, however, knowing she would face the death penalty, so she changed her plea to guilty.

She also pleaded guilty to stealing her vehicle and identity theft. Lois was sentenced to life in prison.

Lois was given her second sentence of life without parole. The “gambling killer Granny” will never see the light of day again.