Filming of ‘Im A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here’ in Jeopardy Over National Lockdown Fears

Im A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
Ant and Dec appear in the trailer for the new series- the clu is in the signpost! . image: ITV Media

I’m A Celeb bosses have been thrust into chaos as they prepare to  ‘cancel the series’ amid national lockdown fears.

I’M A Celeb bosses have been reportedly thrown into chaos as they prepare to CANCEL the upcoming 2020 series amid national lockdown fears. Producers are concerned that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will put a ban on filming taking place if PM Boris Johnson’s announcement on Monday enforces stricter rules for the country.

If cases continue to rise in the UK, the show may have to be scrapped completely and postponing filming would simply not be an option. A source explained: “It has been a huge concern to the casting team as well as producers. The possibility of postponing the series and rescheduling to early next year was given due consideration.”

They, the source, added: “But rescheduling isn’t a viable option as the casting involves set dates in contracts for talent. A contingency plan is being put into place but it’s unlikely they will be able to postpone to 2021. In the worst-case scenario, this year’s series will have to be cancelled.”


