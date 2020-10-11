The Dutch PM has issued an ultimatum to the public: ‘ Wear a mask, or face lockdown’ as Holland records 6,500 COVID cases in 24 hours.

Holland has reported a record 6,500 cases in the last 24 hours after the country’s government warned it would be forced to impose tighter restrictions by the end of the weekend if infections did not start to drop. The PM said he was angry over the fact that citizens keep ‘disobeying basic rules’.

Officials issued the stark ultimatum to 17million Dutch citizens yesterday after it became obvious that the vast majority had totally ignored face mask rules since the pandemic began. The country became a global virus hotspot on Friday after its infection rate surged to 160 cases per 100,000 people although Madrid’s rate is higher at 750 per 100,000 as per Saturday 10.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte warned yesterday there was a ‘very real’ risk of stricter measures being introduced. Blaming it on ‘the sum total of us disobeying the basic rules’, he said, quote: “If it doesn’t improve in the next few days, then we won’t escape it,’ he said. ‘The next 72 hours are important. Regardless of what we should or should not do next week, we will at least come up with a road map with a plan for future measures like they use in Ireland.”

