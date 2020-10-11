Corinna dishes more dirt about Spain’s royal family

SPAIN’S King Juan Carlos allegedly opposed his son Felipe’s intention of marrying Letizia Ortiz, a divorced journalist and television presenter.

This indiscreet revelation came recently from the former king’s ex-mistress, Corinna Larsen, in an exclusive interview with OK Diario’s Manuel Cerdan.

Asked if Juan Carlos ever spoke of Felipe’s courtship of Letizia, Corinna replied unhesitatingly, “Of course!”

When Cerdan probed for more information, the Danish-born businesswoman agreed that Letizia’s name “came up quite a bit.”

She confirmed that her former lover had opposed the relationship: “I think the early years must have been very difficult for her,” she confided.

“I had the chance to meet her and thought she was extremely well-educated, very professional, very pleasant. In fact I think she is a great asset to King Felipe and the Spanish monarchy.”

Juan Carlos curtailed at least two of Felipe’s earlier romances, including the relationship with the Norwegian model Eva Sannum, whom he met in Oslo in 1997.

Not surprisingly, Sannum was considered an “inappropriate” match for the heir to the Spanish throne but when Felipe met Letizia Ortiz he made it clear that he would not accept further interference.

Corinna – she acquired the title of Princess by marriage and continued to use it after her divorce from Prince Casimir zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn – revealed that Letizia had to confront “an entirely hostile atmosphere” during her first years in the Zarzuela Palace.

She had witnessed the “cold war” first-hand, she said.