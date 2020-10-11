Britain may use nets to ‘safely disable’ migrant dinghies, among several other methods, revealed Dan O’ Mahony, the Clandestine Channel Threat Commander.

Speaking with The Sunday Telegraph, Mr. O’ Mahony explained that authorities are ready to roll-out a new ‘safe return tactic’ to tackle the migrant crisis. The plan is to use a variety of methods to disable to vessels and safely return the migrants to France.

The move follows reports that over 7’100 migrants have reached the UK via the English Channel this year, with 56 migrants in 3 different boats intercepted en route on Friday.

Mr. O’ Mahony said the use of nets was one of several tactics “which we may deploy over the next few months”. This comes amid rumours last week that officials are considering using oil rigs, islands and old ferries as safe places for migrants.

Mr. O’ Mahony stresses that it is still preferable to deter the migrants putting their lives at risk in the “incredibly dangerous journey” across the Channel, so the government is hoping that a series of social media campaigns urging migrants to seek asylum in the first safe country may help to achieve this.

