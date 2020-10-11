Breaking News – Young woman left dead as car loses control

A 23-year-old woman has died and three other people left hospitalised after her car loses control and overturned on a roundabout.

The tragic collision happened at Chalfont Saint Peter, Bucks, as the car drove south on the A413 Amersham Road and lost control at the roundabout junction with Kingsway.

At about 2.30am on Saturday, October 10, the blue Volkswagen Golf with five passengers lost control, mounted the roundabout, and then rolled onto its roof, police confirmed.

Emergency services, who attended to the crash site, found the young woman in a serious condition and said she died at the scene of her injuries.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police explained, “Three other occupants were taken to hospital with another person suffering minor injuries not requiring hospital treatment.

“One of the injured people remains in St Mary’s Hospital in London with serious injuries, while the other two have since been discharged.”

