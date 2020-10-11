Breaking News: Pilot Dies in Light Aircraft Crash

A Pilot has died after his light aircraft crashed into the Lake District hills.

It is understood the pilot died after his light aircraft crashed in the Lake District hills, north of Troutbeck in Cumbria. Emergency services attended the scene at around 2.50 on Sunday afternoon. A cordon has been put in place around the site, Cumbria Police have confirmed, Police say the pilot was the only person on the plane and there were no other casualties.

A statement from Cumbrian Police read: “Emergency services including police responded following a report at about 2.50 pm today (October 11) that a light aircraft had crashed north of Troutbeck, between Keswick and Penrith. The single occupant of the aircraft, a man, was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no other casualties.”

“The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been contacted and a cordon put in place around the site.”

