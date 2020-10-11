18 dead and 44 injured in Bangkok bus-train collision at 8am local time today in Chachoengsao province, about 2 hours east of Bangkok.

The tragedy occurred when the train coming from Rayong collided with a tour bus carrying 60 passengers heading to a temple in Chachoengsao to mark the end of Buddhist Lent.

Local police are investigating the incident, but it appears that the tour bus was crossing the railway tracks when the train approached.

According to Provincial Governor Maitree Traitilanan: “Initial investigation revealed that despite the train sounding the whistle, the bus crossed the railway track as there was no barricade which resulted in the tragedy”.

CNA reported that early images showed the bus on its side with the top ripped off. A crane was required to move it. Local media also reported seeing passengers still trapped inside the bus, with bodies scattered around the train tracks.

