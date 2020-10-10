The MET office has forecast the UK will be blasted by a freezing Atlantic system that will send temperatures plummeting and bring snow.

-- Advertisement --



Temperatures are set to plunge to 1C this weekend as the first snow has already hit parts of the UK this week. According to the forecasts, temperatures in the early hours of Saturday morning will fall below freezing in central Scotland.

Moving into next week, bitterly-cold air is expected to move in again, with overnight temperatures on Wednesday falling to near freezing in some parts of northern Scotland, northern England and central parts of Wales, according to minimum temperature charts by Netweather.

Temperatures will be in single figures and in particular rural areas will be close to freezing. In the North of England, it will be quite cloudy on Saturday morning, with showers covering that region, the Midlands and Scotland, he said.

Met Office forecaster Tom Morgan, said: “We’re going into a much colder, showery set up for this weekend,” said “So the good news is this weekend isn’t going to be a washout like it was for people last weekend, but there will be some showers around and it will be much colder. So the good news is this weekend isn’t going to be a washout like it was for people last weekend, but there will be some showers around and it will be much colder.”

For more up-to-the-minute National & International News, visit the Euro Weekly News website at https://www.euroweeklynews.com/