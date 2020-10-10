UK MP’s are set to receive yet another pay rise in 2021 as thousands of their constituents find themselves unemployed.

The pay rise of 3,300 will see MP’s in the houses of parliament receive a salary of £85,291 despite the coronavirus pandemic decimating the UK economy.

MP’s pay rises are proposed by the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) and the body has recommended that the countries representatives receive a rise in line with the 4.1% three-month annual growth in the public sector.

According the Office of National Statistics (ONS), between March and August in 2020, nearly 700,000 employed workers have lost their job with a vast number of self-employed people losing all their work and their sole means of income.

It is now expected that a further 500,000 jobs in the hospitality sector are at risk due to the continued implementation of heightened local lockdowns and increased restrictions across vast areas of the UK.

The news comes as a new study estimates that within two weeks the restrictions implemented in the North of England may be disseminate across more of the UK as the virus continues its rapid spread during the second wave.

The move to increase MP’s pay at such a time of economic uncertainty and devastation is sure to bring further protests and unrest among the UK population as it demonstrates the increasing rich/poor divide that has been highlighted during the pandemic.

Over the past number of years, numerous MP’s and some political parties, such as the SNP, have donated any wage increases to charitable causes rather than line their own pockets.

