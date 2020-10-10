The White House has announced that a globally unprecedented deal has been struck for a coronavirus drug.

In the statement the White House claims it has secured a $486 million deal for the drug and will see an initial free does of antibody treatments to one million Americans in January.

-- Advertisement --



The agreement was signed on Friday between Government officials and the drug development firm AstraZeneca Plc. The drug is a similar class of treatment to the one used on the US President, Donald Trump, recently.

A White House representative has stated that the roll out of a vaccine is expected to take place in January 2021, however this is in direct contradiction to the White House’s previous statement that they expected a drug to be available within a month.

The Government has committed to provide funding to AstraZeneca for a number of Phase three trials under the futuristically named “Operation Warp Speed” to ensure that a speedy roll out of a COVID-19 vaccine is achieved in the US.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article “The White House has announced a $486 million vaccine deal”. For more news from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!