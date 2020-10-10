Sunak summoned across the border to save the Union in a call from Scottish Tories.

Scottish Conservatives are asking Rishi Sunak to head up north to convince Scots to reject another independence referendum as concerns grow over Boris Johnson’s unpopularity within the country.

This week Scotlands new Tory leader Douglas Ross said the prime minister had an “uphill battle” to gain more voters north of the border.

In only eight months time Scots will head to the ballet boxes in one of the most crucial votes that might determine the future of the United Kingdom.

The Scottish National Party (SNP) are on course for for a massive victory, in a vote that the party argues would be a mandate for another independence referendum.

Mr Johnson consistently rules out another vote regarding Scotland’s place within the UK, alongside his continued confession of his love for all the constituent nations of the UK.

