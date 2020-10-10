Spitting Image is back with a bang and it’s not backing down from its traditional stance.

Spitting image, which first aired in 1984 to 1996, returned to our screens last week with record viewing figures for streaming service Brit Box, which has already been coined for a second series.

Spitting Image is back with a bang and the first episode saw Boris Johnson avoiding his parliamentary duties by joining uni students in lockdown, Donald Trump confirming Melania and himself had contracted Corona virus, Prince Harry, unemployed in Los Angeles, trying to earn a buck by dressing as a Nazi and Greta Thunberg as a weather girl.

The highly controversial show, which has always been a huge hit with the British viewers with its satirical humour, hasn’t hit the mark with the US market however, and was pulled admit fears it would offend ‘people in power’.

