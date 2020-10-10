Spanish Government Blames Community of Madrid for Putting the health of its Citizens at Risk

The Spanish Government’s recent declaration of the state of alarm in a single autonomous community is an unprecedented event in Spanish democracy and they blame the community of Madrid for taking such action.

With the second wave of the coronavirus that hit Madrid in the past few weeks, there came multiple responsibilities- and the central Executive is not exempt from them. From the ineffective forecasting of certain scenarios or the late outlining of common national criteria to the delay in taking decisive action based on little comprehensible calculations.

But the primary responsibility for not activating the state of alarm falls without a doubt on the shoulders of the Community of Madrid itself, specifically on Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the President. She is being held responsible for its administrative negligence and for its unjustified and unacceptable partisan pulse against the Government of the nation, putting people’s health at risk, not just of the citizens of Madrid, but to the other communities of Spain.

She failed to act decisively, even though rates were 750 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, (for example the rate is 50 per 100,000 inhabitants in Germany at the moment). She paused and looked on as the whole world saw Madrid take the unfavourable title of ‘contagion capital’ of Europe. As the Minister of Health for Spain, Salvador Illa put it, “health is the priority and the duty of all governments, to protect it.”

