Six Controversial Scientic Advisors to Receive ‘Premature’ OBE’s from the Queen

Six members of the Government’s scientific advisory committee have received gongs in the Queen’s honours despite potential future inquiries.

-- Advertisement --



Tory MP’s have slated the decision, saying it is ‘premature to give these SAGE members awards even though their work may be the subject of future enquiries. PM Boris Johnson has already announced that a full inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic will be held that will thoroughly examine decisions made by ministers as well as guidance from scientific advisers.

The government’s scientific advisers have recommended a number of measures to slow the spread – ranging from the closure of pubs and the two-metre social distancing rule to a herd immunity strategy. These recommendations will be scrutinised by the inquiry board, hence the ‘premature’ accusations by Tory MP’s. Former Brexit secretary David Davis said that while the members of SAGE deserve recognition, their advice hasn’t always been correct and the move could prejudice a future investigation.

For more Political News from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News website