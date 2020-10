CUEVAS DEL ALMANZORA’S Policia Local now have their own anthem.

The words were written by Cuevas’ former PSOE mayor, Antonio Llaguno Rojas, while the music comes from Partido Popular spokesman on the local council, Miguel Caparros.

-- Advertisement --



The anthem was recently recorded by the singer Mercedes Campoy Guerrero accompanied by Caparros at the piano.

The idea for the song came from Policia Local chief Juan Javier Castro, who suggested that Llaguno and Caparros collaborate on the project