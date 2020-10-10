Scottish football Fans Watch Euro 2020 Clash Through Pub Windows after 10pm Curfew

Scottish football fans were forced to watch their team’s latest win through pub windows when the 10 PM coronavirus curfew kicked in just before the final whistle.

-- Advertisement --



Standing outside pubs across the country, masses of fans witnessed Scotland’s 5-3 win on penalties in Thursday’s Euro 2020 qualifying match. It wasn’t quite the spectator experience they expected, but one fan in Glasgow said but he was still “relieved” at the result despite being made to watch it from the street.

One of the many hundreds of fans who peered through the pub’s windows was Paul Duncan, he said: ” At 10 o’clock, that was just about when the first half of extra time finished. We got kicked out of the pub, and it was nice enough to put [the game] on in the window for us, so we watched it and the crowd of people just went mad. It was amazing. I had a ticket to go and see this game tonight, but obviously, there’s no crowd.”

Nico’s Cafe Bar in Glasgow posted a video of a group of fans in the street watching the match which quickly went viral. Video courtesy of Nico’s Cafe Bar in Glasgow.

When the pubs close at 10 but there’s a penalty shoot out…. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿😂 pic.twitter.com/OoZbduuZey — Nico’s Cafe Bar (@NicosBarGlasgow) October 9, 2020



Bars and restaurants in Scotlands central belt were ordered shut this week by the central government in a bid to halt the spread of the virus.

For more up-to-the-minute National & International News, visit the Euro Weekly News website at https://www.euroweeklynews.com/