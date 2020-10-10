‘RAINBOW benches’ vandalised with homophobic slogans in Pilar de la Horadada.

The Policia Local in Pilar de la Horadada are trying to locate the bigots who defaced the two rainbow-coloured benches. The beautiful benches were installed in June to celebrate World Pride Day and to acknowledge the LGTBi community in the area.

Officials reported the vandalism on the Policia Local de Pilar de la Horadada Facebook page on Wednesday, stating: “#PilardelaHoradada has always opposed all forms of discrimination, we can’t consent to these actions.”

Unfortunately, such acts of discrimination aren’t as rare as we’d like to think. In February this year, as reported by Euro Weekly News, homophobic slurs appeared on walls in Monovar targeting councelman Emilio Martínez.

Murcia Today reported back in 2018 that another set of rainbow benches in Cartagena were similarly vandalised with homophobic slogans. This defacing occurred during the run-up to LGTBi week.

