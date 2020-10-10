Prison recommendation for homophobic attack in Roquetas

ALMERIA’S Fiscal (Public Prosecutor) recommended a 27-month sentence for an anti-gay offence in Roquetas de Mar.

The accused allegedly confronted two young men walking together in a central Roquetas street, hitting one of them on the shoulder.

When they reproached him, he reportedly raised his arm in a Nazi salute, declaring “Heil Hitler.”

Wanting to avoid further trouble, the two men tried to move off but their alleged aggressor followed them and began punching and kicking them, taunting them for not defending themselves.

As well as the prison term, the Fiscal is requesting a four-year restraining order against the accused and €1,000 compensation.