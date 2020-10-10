POSITIVE changes in social security contributions for self-employed workers have been suggested this week as leading officials enter into talks about how best to revolutionise the system.

Currently, all freelancers pay a fixed monthly amount in social security contributions, regardless of their earnings. The Social Security Ministry and the Tax Agency are working together to develop a system which could see ‘autonomos’ contribute according to their income brackets instead.

-- Advertisement --



The news has been met with mixed reviews, with expats taking to social media to voice their opinions.

Paul Shand from Facebook said: “The system needs to change, it’s ridiculous that you could earn €500 euros and still have to pay €300 out in social security. There should be a threshold like their is for IRPF.”

Lorenzo Amor, president of the self-employed workers association ATA, warned that the time may not be right for such changes, fearing that freelancers could actually end up paying more. As reported in El Pais, Lorenzo vowed that “We will not support any change in the contribution system for the self-employed that means a raise in their contributions. This is not the right time, and the self-employed are really struggling.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article “Positive changes in social security contributions for self-employed workers”. For more news from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!