National treasury, Mary Berry, to become a Dame and has expressed her delight at being listed to being included on the Queens birthday Honours list.

The former Bake-Off star has been reported as feeling “overwhelmed” at the honour.

-- Advertisement --



Over her six decade career, Berry has won over the hearts of the national and furthered the British publics love of her as one of the original judges of the television sensation, the Great British Bake Off.

She said: “I am absolutely overwhelmed to receive this very great honour. For most of my life I have been lucky enough to follow my passion to teach cookery through books and the media.”

“I just wish my parents and brothers were here to share my joy, as my only achievement at school was just one O-level in cookery of course!”

Berry, 85, started her illustrious career as a writer and broadcaster prior to gaining further fame as one of the original judges of GBBO.

Berry, despite her own admitted academic underachievement, has publishes over 75 food-related books and was already awarded a CBE in 2012 for her contribution to the UK’s culinary arts.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article “National treasury, Mary Berry, to become a Dame”. For more news from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!