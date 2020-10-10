Motorists warned of ‘worrying’ unpaid traffic fine scam.

THE National Cybersecurity Institute ( INCIBE ) has identified a new malware campaign in which scammers impersonate the DGT to send motorists an alleged traffic fine that turns out to be false.

The email scam is ‘of particular concern’ because those responsible are using the Ministry of Interior’s website (interior.gob.es) in a bid to make the notification appear legitimate.

The message is titled ‘Fine not paid – ID 796422183’.

It apparently informs the motorist they have to pay an outstanding penalty for an imaginary offence, showing a link that gives ‘Access to the Electronic Office’.

The recipient is advised to download a ‘compressed file’ which INCIBE warns ‘compromises the security of the computer’.

“This malicious file….makes it easier for the cybercriminal to access (the computer) by modifying the security settings of the infected device,” said the institute.

In a tweet, motorists are warned: “A distribution campaign of #malware has been identified that impersonates @DGTes to infect your devices with a malicious file. If you receive an email similar to the one identified, do not access the link, delete it and #ProtectYourCompany.”

The #DGT said it “does not send this type of notification. Sanctions are communicated only by post and Electronic Road Address. If you receive an email like these or similar, do not bite, delete it directly.”

🛑La #DGT no envía este tipo de notificaciones. Las sanciones se comunican solo por correo postal y Dirección Electrónica Vial. Si recibes un correo como estos o similar, no piques, elimínalo directamente🗑️.

#phising #fake #falso pic.twitter.com/JrNcjKrbpW — Dir. Gral. Tráfico (@DGTes) October 7, 2020

INCIBE is advising against opening emails that “you have not been requested or that you do not expect, do not reply to these emails, distrust the shortened links and always keep both the operating system and the antivirus updated”.

