Mother wanted to sell baby for new boots

A Russian mother, Luiza Gadzhieva, 25 wanted to sell her baby for a new pair of boots.

Apparently, the mother was trying to find adoptive parents for her one-week-old baby but instead police were pretending to be buyers and she was found making a deal with the ‘pretend parents’ to sell her baby for £3,000.

The mother of three was being held in Moscow police station, where she was being questioned. She pled guilty to the counts they changed her with and is awaiting sentencing. Luiza Gadzhieva had previously told her sister of her plan to sell the baby and already had a pair of boots in mind that she wanted to buy with the money.

Alternativa (an anti-slavery group) had reached out to her in attempts to convince her not to sell her baby, as the potential buyers could be extremely dangerous. She did not care until the police got involved and she was caught. The one-week-old baby is being held in a safe place and the investigation of the matter is ongoing.

