Money launderer caught in Heathrow’s biggest bust this year with £2m found stuffed in her luggage.

A British woman stands accused of trying to leave the UK and fly to Dubai with a total cash sum of nearly £2m hidden across five suitcases.

The UK Border Force at Heathrow airport detained Tara Hanlon, 30, when they discovered the money rolled up in batches in her luggage. This is officially the largest single money bust at the airport to date this year.

Hanlon has now been officially charged with money laundering and is due to appear before Isleworth crown court on November 5, where, if convicted, she could see a sentence handed down of anywhere up to five years.

Minister for immigration compliance and the courts, Chris Philp, said, “This is the largest individual cash seizure at the border so far in 2020 and I am delighted with the efforts of Border Force officers.”

