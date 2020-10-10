Mayors from Northern cities want to see Sunak’s new plan improved

Mayors from Northern cities are calling on MP’s to block Rishi Sunak’s “insufficient” furlough replacement scheme.

Local Mayors in the North of England are warning that the new proposals would see livelihoods devastated as a result of the plans.

Andy Burnham, Steve Rotheram, Dan Jarvis, and Jamie Driscoll undertook a joint press conference on Saturday to urge MPs in the commons to demand a vote on the proposals and then urged them to vote down the new plans, labelling them as “insufficient” financial support for public in the worst affected areas.

Burnham, the mayor for Greater Manchester, said that the package proposed was “insufficient to protect our communities as we go into autumn and the winter” and would ultimately see the local population “plunged into hardship”.

He exasperatedly expressed that the plan would do “the precise opposite of what this government was elected to do: it will level down the north of England and widen the north-south divide”.

