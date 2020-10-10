Man filmed walking through Indian town carrying his wife’s severed head as he makes his way to the police station turn himself in.

A town in the North Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has been shaken as a vile husband is filmed walking down the street towards the police station while carrying his wife’s severed head.

The man, Chinnar Yadav, attacked his wife, Vimla, with a sharp weapon during a wild argument which ended with the husband attacking and beheading his wife.

Yadav was then seen walking down the street covered in blood to the police station.

The shocking footage, which was released on social media and has since gone viral, was filmed by locals and shows the man walking to the police station to surrender himself with his wife’s severed head, holding it by the hair, in one hand and the offending weapon in the other as he enters the police station in the Neta Nagar of Banda district on October 9.

It is also thought that the man attacked a neighbour convinced that the pair had been having an affair behind his back.

