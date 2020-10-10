Keir Starmer blasts ‘irresponsible’ leaking of new Covid restrictions.

THE Labour leader has criticised the government for seemingly ‘revealing the new measures anonymously’ to ‘friendly’ newspapers before a formal announcement.

He said the new rules would affect millions of people and said the government’s approach to informing the public of any forthcoming changes showed “gross irresponsibility”.

Restrictions and measures to fight the second wave of infections are likely to be stepped up and made clearer across much of the country in a briefing PM Boris Johnson is expected to make on Monday.

However, this week, select newspapers and media outlets disclosed details ahead of Monday’s statement – details which were apparently gleaned from a government source.

It was an act of gross irresponsibility for anonymous Government sources to tell newspapers on Thursday about plans to impose further restrictions on millions of people. They did so without any detail, without any consultation and without any statement from the Prime Minister.

— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 10, 2020

Sir Keir said today that it was an act of “gross irresponsibility for anonymous Government sources to tell newspapers on Thursday about plans to impose further restrictions on millions of people”, reports the Independent.

Johnson was forced to introduce daily coronavirus press conferences for major announcements at the height of the pandemic after the government was criticised for leaking lockdowns details to select journalists.

