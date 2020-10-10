HUNDREDS of revellers were ordered to leave the end-of-season concert in Villa Martin Plaza, Costa Blanca South after police found that several venues were not adhering to proper social distancing regulations.

The Plaza, a popular venue with expats and famous for its summer-long, live entertainment, has already faced many blows this season, with gigs being cancelled due to rising COVID-19 cases in the region. This final concert of the summer attracted locals and tourists alike, with customers asked to book tables prior to arriving.

-- Advertisement --



Policia Locale Orihuela took to Twitter following the incident, posting a video displaying what they describe as over 250 people having dinner “without respecting security measures”.

La Policía Local de Orihuela Costa clausura un concierto en la plaza de Villamartín con más de 250 personas que se encontraban allí cenando, sin respetar mínimamente las medidas de seguridad contra el #COVID19 ↔️😷 pic.twitter.com/Jc9MtA8SXb — Policía Local Orihuela (@plorihuela) October 9, 2020



A representative of the Plaza stated that while one complaint was received about a restaurant not adhering to social distancing guidelines, the concert was completely legal.

Sources report that sanctions have been placed against 6 premises and the Plaza itself.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article “Hundreds ordered to leave open air concert due to breach in COVID-19 safety regulations”. For more news from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!