Hollywood’s rainbow gaff lands GBBO in hot water among a number of viewers.

Channel 4’s GBBO received a flurry of complaints after Paul Hollywood’s rainbow gaff.

-- Advertisement --



During the technical challenge of this week’s episode of the Great British Bake Off, the contestants were challenged to produce bagels. But not just any bagels, rainbow bagels. However, some of the show’s viewers were left annoyed by Paul Hollywood’s comments about the rainbow as a symbol.

Hollywood’s rainbow gaff saw Ofcom, the broadcast regulator, hit with numerous complaints after Hollywood, 54, appeared to be unaware of the origins of the rainbow symbol as a representation of the diversity of the LGBTQIA+ community.

During the show, Prue Leith asked, “Paul, why rainbow coloured bagels?”

Paul replied, “I think bagels are a great challenge when you’re making bread, you’ve got to boil them which is unusual and then bake them as well.”

“I think the rainbow colours for me, although it originated over in the States, I think it represents the NHS.”

Prue then added: “Well it does now.”

A number of viewers took to social media and contacted Ofcom to express their frustration over the glossing over of the history of the rainbow symbol as an expression of diversity and equality in the LGBT+ movement since as far back as 1978, particularly when new host, Matt Lucas, is a member of, and advocate for, the LGBT+ community.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article “Hollywood’s Rainbow Gaff Lands GBBO in Hot Water”. For more news from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!