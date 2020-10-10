Harry and Meghan in hot water again. This time they are being accused of an “inappropriate act of domestic interference in US election” by a US politician.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have once again become embroiled in a scandal but this time it is after only a short time in their new home in the US.

According to Republican representative from Missouri, Jason Smith, the pair have committed “an inappropriate act of domestic interference” in the US electoral process and he has called upon the UK Government to strip the couple of their royal titles.

Smith has communicated directly with the British Ambassador to the United States, Dame Karen Pierce, expressing that the British Royal family have always held a position of impartiality in political matters and that their recent encouragement of the population to vote went against this fundamental position.

Prince Harry and Megan Markle are using foreign titles to campaign against President Trump and interfere with our election. Today, I asked the British Government to put a stop to it.

“Last month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recorded a joint broadcast urging American citizens to register to vote and to, ‘reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity’,” Smith wrote.

“The Duchess of Sussex, whose political opinions are thinly disguised and widely reported, went so far as to label the 2020 election the, ‘most important election of our lifetime’.”

It begs the question, will the pair ever learn?

Despite Smith’s request the Queen is in charge of making all decisions on royal titles, however, she does also act directly on advice for the British government.

