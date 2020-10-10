FRESHMAN University students are being targeted by drug dealers across the UK just days after arriving on campus, it has been reported.

The dealers are allegedly putting calling cards under doors in the halls of residence, asking the young students to contact them directly for ‘Brainblasters’. The dealers refer to themselves as “Just your local friendly stoner.”

They are also targeting the freshers through Instagram and Snapchat within days of their arrival at University, offering a ‘catalogue’ of different drugs.

The news has caused outrage following the tragic deaths of 3 University students in Newcastle.

Jeni Larmour, 18, lost her life just 2 days after arriving from her home in County Armagh. Another 18 year old was found dead in the same hall of residence only a day later. On Sunday, a male student died with MDMA found at the scene.

Newcastle University reported the tragic news on their Facebook page on Tuesday, and urged staff and students alike to remain mindful of “the dangers of drugs and the support available” to them at this difficult time.

