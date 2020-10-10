Four French Cities on Maximum Coronavirus Alert from Today

Four French Cities, Lyon, Lille, Grenoble and Saint-Étienne are to go on maximum coronavirus alert from today the French health minister has announced, as the French scientific council says local lockdowns can no longer be ruled out.

Local bars and cafés are set to close in four more French cities from today, Saturday 10, joining Paris, Marseille and the overseas territory of Guadeloupe which were recently put on maximum alert.

In the daily health briefing late on Thursday, Health minister, Olivier Véran added that the situation in Toulouse and Montpellier was so worrying that those cities could also be moved to the maximum Covid-19 alert level starting as early as next week.

“The health situation in France, alas, is continuing to worsen,” he said. “Every day in France, more and more people are being infected, more and more are falling ill, and more and more are suffering serious effects that require hospitalisation.” Jean-François Delfraissy, head of France’s Scientific Council, said yesterday that local lockdowns could no longer be ruled out and that the French would have to just live with the virus until next summer.

