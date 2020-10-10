Ex On The Beach’s Ashley Cain has emotionally revealed that his eight-week-old daughter Azaylia Diamond is suffering from a ‘rare and aggressive’ form of leukaemia.

-- Advertisement --



The Ex On The Beach star, 29, took to Instagram to share the news and asked his followers to ‘say a prayer’ for his ‘beautiful and brave’ little girl.

Ashley shared a video of himself leaning over the tot’s hospital crib and wrote: ‘Yesterday I had to go through something no parent in the world should have to go through. The single most upsetting, terrifying and heartbreaking experience I have ever been through. I found out my beautiful daughter Azaylia Diamond Cain got diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive form of leukaemia which has come with many complications.”

He added: “Everybody who wishes to, please say a prayer for my beautiful brave little girl Azaylia who is currently fighting a battle for her life! Mummy and Daddy love you princess ❤️ LETS GO CHAMP. You CAN and you WILL beat this!”

“There is no words to describe this feeling. But she has opened new doors to my life and my heart. I could literally look at her all day and hold her till my arms give in. But mainly I will always be there for her as her daddy, her friend and her confidant! Daddy loves you baby, you’ve changed my life! ❤️❤️❤️”

Here is the heartbreaking video Ashley posted on Instagram. Video courtesy. IGTV.

For more up-to-the-minute National & International News, visit the Euro Weekly News website at https://www.euroweeklynews.com/