Donald Trump is set to return to active campaigning with a rally scheduled for this Monday in Florida.

This will be the President’s first appearance on the campaign trail since his positive test and hospitalisation from coronavirus.

The event will take place in Sanford, Florida at 7pm. However, concern has been raise across a spectrum of the political sphere as Mr Trump and his team have yet to confirm when the US President received a negative COVID-19 test following his illness.

In a video posted to Twitter, the President hailed the medication he was treated with and ascertained that the US would push through the authorisation of its use on the wider population.

Despite the President having contracted the highly contagious disease, the White House refuses to confirm when or if he has had a negative test since receiving treatment and leaving

When questioned, a spokesperson for the White House stated, “I can’t reveal that at this time. Doctors would like to keep it private”

This raises much doubt among opposition politicians and the public about the suitability of Trump returning to the campaign trail.

Sean P Conley, Mr Trump’s doctor, has been recorded as stating that that he fully anticipated that the President would be able to safely return to public engagements as soon as Saturday, October 10.

