Desperate hunt for car stolen with seven-year-old child inside.

POLICE are searching for a seven-year-old boy who was inside a car stolen from the driveway of his parents home in Morley, Australia.

Joseph Eaton was inside the white Mitsubishi Pajero Sports, registration 1HCG46, when it was taken around 8.40pm yesterday evening, Friday, October 9.

It is believed his parents had left the car with engine running and their son inside for a matter of seconds when their worst nightmare unfolded, reports The West Australia.

As they returned to the drive, having reportedly popped into the house momentarily, they discovered the car and Joseph had disappeared.


The young boy is described as having short, light brown hair and was wearing an orange hoodie with a dinosaur motif, green shorts and black sandals.

The public is being urged to help in the search and the police have issued an Amber Alert – an urgent broadcasting alert system used by ACT Policing in time critical situations to seek assistance from the community to safely locate a child in either a child abduction or high risk missing child case.

Anyone with information is asked to phone Triple 0 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

