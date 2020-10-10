COVID-19 outbreak in Edinburgh hospital sees a number of deaths and an increase in infections.

A number of patients have died and 6 more are reported to have tested positive following an outbreak of COVID-19 on a Western General Hospital oncology ward in Edinburgh.

NHS Lothian has reported that they are not admitting any new patients or discharging current ones from the ward; indeed, many who were due to return home for the weekend have been asked to stay.

According to BBC’s Reporting Scotland, an incident management team (IMT) has been set up in response to the incident and are employing “robust and enhanced” measures to ensure safety on the ward.

This comes just weeks after NHS Lothian made a plea to the public to follow COVID-19 guidelines to keep the region out of lockdown.

The number of patients who have died has yet to be released, but is said to be more than 5. Dr. Donald Inverarity, consultant microbiologist, NHS Lothian insists that the IMT is doing everything possible to limit the spread of the virus on the oncology unit.

“A multidisciplinary Incident Management Team was immediately established and all necessary infection control measures are in place.

“The situation will continue to be reviewed and monitored very closely.”

