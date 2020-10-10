Children Banned From Singing Happy Birthday at Schools over Virus Risk

Children have been banned from singing Happy Birthday in schools over fears it will spread the coronavirus.

Shhh- keep the noise down children!

After only a few months of the PM telling the nation to sing Happy Birthday twice while washing their hands, teachers are now telling pupils they must simply say the words rather than sing them. Some schools are allowing the class to hum the tune or clap along to it as long as their mouths remain closed.

Some teachers at other schools simply play YouTube videos of people singing happy birthday while the class sits and remains in silence. It has been revealed also that pupils are also being forced to sit shivering in freezing cold classrooms because government guidelines insist on keeping windows open to reduce transmission.

Freezing cold classes

Parents have complained to headmasters of their children coming home crying, with blue skin and chattering teeth after spending all day in draughty rooms. Many even have to wear wet PE kits after having a sports lesson for hours during lessons as COVID rules mean they are not allowed to get changed while at school, that was according to a mass survey by parent campaign group UsForThem.

Some headteachers are now encouraging children to put on extra layers to keep warm in class – but others say coats cannot be worn indoors which is causing even more confusion among parents and staff. Hundreds of schools across the UK have been shut recently due to COVID outbreaks.

