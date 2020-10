ALMERIA’S Federacion Animalista (FADA) warned that cats are being ill-treated in Huercal de Almeria.

The federation said that it had recently received several reports of cats that had been shot or died after eating poisoned food deliberately left out for them.

“There are people at large who are committing offences with total impunity,” a spokesperson said. “Not only are they killing animals but they are also endangering the health of the local population with their despicable actions.”